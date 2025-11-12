NIA court convicts man for throwing bombs at Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Poonamallee, Chennai on Wednesday convicted Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth for his involvement in throwing petrol bombs on the gate of Raj Bhavan in October 2023.

The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.

According to special public prosecutor N Baskaran, the case stems from a violent incident in which the accused hurled two petrol bombs at the premises of Raj Bhavan Gate-I, resulting in an explosion and damage to government property.

Following a special report filed by Head Constable Mohan of Guindy Police Station, a case was initially registered under Crime No. 735 of 2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act.

Considering the gravity of the offense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, transferred the investigation to the NIA through an order on November 9, 2023.