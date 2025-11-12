NIA court convicts man for throwing bombs at Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Poonamallee, Chennai on Wednesday convicted Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth for his involvement in throwing petrol bombs on the gate of Raj Bhavan in October 2023.
The court sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.
According to special public prosecutor N Baskaran, the case stems from a violent incident in which the accused hurled two petrol bombs at the premises of Raj Bhavan Gate-I, resulting in an explosion and damage to government property.
Following a special report filed by Head Constable Mohan of Guindy Police Station, a case was initially registered under Crime No. 735 of 2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act.
Considering the gravity of the offense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, transferred the investigation to the NIA through an order on November 9, 2023.
The case was subsequently re-registered on November 10, 2023, and Inspector R. Sibin Rajmon of the NIA was appointed as Chief Investigating Officer (CIO) to lead the probe.
After a thorough investigation, a final report was submitted to the NIA Special Court on January 19, 2024.
The court took cognizance of the charges and framed them under Sections 124, 379, 436, 353, 353 read with 511, and 506 (ii) of the IPC, along with Sections 3(a)(b), 4(B)(i), and 5(a)(b) of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
During the trial, the prosecution examined 17 witnesses and submitted 57 exhibits and 10 material objects. Baaskaran appeared for NIA.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Vinoth guilty under sextion 124 of the IPC, section 379, 453, 506(ii), the Explosive Substances Act and section 4 of the TNPPDL Act.