Chennai dancer comes out with new YouTube series on Varnams

The Varnam stands as the central and most elaborate piece in Bharatanatyam, embodying a perfect synthesis of nritta (pure dance) and abhinaya (expressive storytelling). Traditionally composed in a format blending arudhi, sansari, and jathi — usually three or more — the dancers will alternate between rhythmic precision and deep emotional interpretation, portraying the devotee’s yearning for the divine. As the longest and most demanding segment of the repertoire, the Varnam tests a performer’s stamina, artistry, and ability to unify technical mastery with soulful expression.

Explaining the theory of the Varnam, its traditional composition, structural framework, and detailed segmentation, is Vidhya Bhavani Suresh, a Bharatanatyam exponent, musician, and musicologist, in her new YouTube series titled ‘Exploring the Varnam.’

The series, spanning over five episodes, was conceived because Vidhya believes that students do not understand the basic facts behind Varnam compositions and that students aren‘t taught how and why genres of Varnam are different from one another — say pada varnam from daru varnam. She says, “Varnam is also something that is confused by many since it is different in classical music and is very different in Bharatanatyam, although they are two fields that are close to each other. Learners always get confused and that was one of my inspirations for this series as well.” She wants these five episodes to be the “go-to material for students” to theoretically understand the facts behind the compositions.