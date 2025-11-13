CM Stalin to launch free one-meal-a-day scheme for Chennai sanitary workers on November 15

CHENNAI: GCC Mayor R Priya on Tuesday said Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the free one-meal-a-day scheme for sanitary workers within the city corporation limits on November 15.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting development works in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Assembly constituencies along with Minister P K Sekarbabu, Priya said the scheme aims to provide nutritious meals to sanitary workers daily and extend support to those working in rotational shifts.

Priya also said that while a few works are still pending at Victoria Hall, the restoration project will soon be completed and inaugurated by the chief minister.

Regarding the northeast monsoon, she said that according to the meteorological department, the city is expected to receive rainfall after November 16 for at least five days. All precautionary measures have been put in place, and the corporation will take further action based on the intensity of the rain, she added.

Work on the new community halls at VOC Street for Rs 8.55 crore and at Anna Pillai Street on Walltax Road were also inspected. They also reviewed the construction of additional classrooms at Chennai High School, Walltax Road, under the VCVT scheme. The quality of food provided to students under the breakfast scheme was also inspected. Priya said construction of 16 community halls is by CMDA at a cost of `180 crore. Of these, 11 community halls are being built in the North Chennai, she added.

Meanwhile, after a review meeting on northeast monsoon preparedness, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that since the onset of the monsoon on October 16, Chennai has received only 30cm of rainfall, nearly one-third of the usual 87 cm recorded each season. With IMD predicting two low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal around November 17, precautionary measures are in place.

Across the city, 215 relief centres and 111 cooking centres have been readied, and 103 boats are on standby.