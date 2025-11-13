CUMTA launches ‘One Rupee Ticket’ offer to boost digital, multi-modal travel in Chennai

CHENNAI: Book a bus, train or metro ticket for just Rs 1 from Thursday! Yes, you read it right, commuters can travel by just buying an MTC, Metro or suburban train ticket for just Rs 1 when they purchase it on the Chennai One app and make the payment online.

The offer can be redeemed once per registered user during the campaign period. Commuters can access the offer by selecting their route on the Chennai One app and completing payment through BHIM or Navi UPI. Surprise cashbacks are also being offered on subsequent transactions.

The limited-period offer is being rolled out by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) under the ‘One Rupee Ticket’ campaign to encourage digital payments and multi-modal public transport use through its unified mobility platform - Chennai One. The offer aims to drive adoption of the city’s ‘one city, one app, one ticket’ vision for seamless travel.

The app, launched in September by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has already registered 5.5 lakh users in its first month, processed 14 lakh journey searches, and enabled 8.1 lakh ticket bookings. Commuters have praised its integrated trip planning, single QR system and unified payments across buses, metro, suburban rail, autos and cabs.