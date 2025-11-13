High time for intersectional feminism

At the end of October, it emerged that women sanitation workers at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana, had been forced to show photographic evidence of their menstruation products and/or menstruating bodies by three men they reported to: supervisors Vitender Kumar and Vinod Hooda, and assistant registrar Shyam Sundar. The former two are contractual workers who have since been suspended following a complaint by three of the workers, and the university has launched an internal probe. The three perpetrators have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically those pertaining to “sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe and outrage a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman”, as per reports quoting Roshan Lal, Station House Officer of the PGIMS police station, where an FIR was filed.

Some of the workers at MDU complied with the demand, others did not. It is understandable why, under duress, a person may acquiesce. That in no way makes the demand itself acceptable. It was a clear violation of the workers’ dignity, bodily autonomy, fundamental labour rights, and both legally and morally was sexual harassment. Immediate punishment and redressal are both required.

Progressive groups including the Dalit Adivasi Shakti Adhikar Manch have strongly condemned the incident. In cases like this, caste plays as important a role as gender, and cannot be swept under the rug. The chances are high that some or all the sanitation workers who were harassed were Dalit, and that the entrenched oppression of caste further exacerbated their predicament. That the workers filed complaints despite systemic prejudices against them is brave, and we can make an educated assumption that this incident is but the tip of an iceberg.