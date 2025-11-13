When children as art spoke volumes 

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow” - Jawaharlal Nehru. A nation that understands the value of childhood also ensures its future. Throughout history, artists have depicted childhood to explore varied themes. The image of a child in art has conveyed far stronger messages than those with a hundred painted adults. As we celebrate Children’s Day, here’s a look at some impactful artworks.

The Fearless Girl

This little girl, standing tall and confident, is one of the most powerful symbols of women empowerment. Located in New York City before the Stock Exchange, this 4-feet-high girl, sculpted in bronze, carries a plaque that states, ‘Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference.‘

When the statue was first installed at Wall Street in 2017, it took the city by storm. ‘Fearless Girl’ by Kristen Visbal, with her hands on her hips and her chin up, was placed facing the iconic ‘Charging Bull’, a day before International Women’s Day, to send out the message of gender diversity in the workplace and to persuade companies to recruit women not only as employees but also to their boards. The sculpture was meant to be displayed only for a week, but as her popularity grew rapidly, she continued to remain for the whole year, until someone raised an outcry loud enough to warrant relocation.

The ‘Charging Bull’ sculptor Arturo Di Modica complained to the city officials that the placement of the ‘Fearless Girl’ created an impression that she was an opposing force to the Bull and completely changed the context. He found it insulting and his protests eventually led to her being shifted to the current location. A plaque with footprints was left behind where she once stood, to facilitate photo seekers. One of the most influential images today, that embodies the resilience of women through the simple posture of a child, was carefully planned by her creator Visbal who had this to say: “I made sure to keep her features soft. She’s not defiant, she’s brave, proud and strong, not belligerent.“