IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai, pilot ejects safely

CHENNAI: An Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission at about 1425 Hr near Tambaram, Chennai, on Friday.

The pilot managed to eject safely and was recovered without major injuries. "No damage to civil property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF said.

Notably, the crash occurred close to the IAF’s Tambaram air base, one of the service’s key training stations.

Emergency teams were deployed immediately to secure the site.