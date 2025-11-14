Justice Ramesh of Madras High Court receives Thomas Strange award

CHENNAI: Justice MS Ramesh of the Madras High Court has been honoured with the Sir Thomas Strange Legacy of Justice Award for 2025.

The award has been instituted in the name of Sir Thomas Andrew Lumisden Staange, who had served as the first chief justice of the Madras High Court between 1798 and 1817, for honouring jurists who uphold courage, fairness and compassion in justice delivery.

According to the official citation, Justice Ramesh is a jurist whose integrity and compassion upholds constitutional values, protects human rights and inspires faith in the rule of law. He was also awarded the Euro Star Medal of Honour at a ceremony held in London.

Justice Ramesh was appointed as a judge on October 10, 2016 and is currently serving as the fourth senior most judge of the court. He has rendered several important judgments during his tenure.