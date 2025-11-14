Rs 2L crore needed in 25 years for comprehensive mobility plan

CHENNAI: The time being taken for the peak-hour journey of Chennaites is likely to see a cut by a third – bringing average travel in the core city down from 60 to 40 minutes – and household transport spending reduced from 15% to 10% of income. This is what the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) cleared by the state government aims to achieve over the next 23 years.

Not just that, by 2048, every household in the old metropolitan zone is expected to be within 500 metres of areas covered by frequent public transport, up from 64% now, while transport-related carbon emissions are targeted to fall by 45%.

The CMP lays out a long-term blueprint to transform Chennai’s mobility ecosystem into a seamless, sustainable and digitally connected network serving the expanding Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

A sweeping investment of Rs 2.27 lakh crore will be required over the next 25 years to implement the plan, which integrates metro expansion, bus modernisation, last-mile connectivity, digital governance, and pedestrian-first urban design.

At the centre of the transformation is a strengthened Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), which will serve as the nodal agency for all urban mobility projects. Every new road, rail, or mass transit proposal must align with the CMP and obtain clearance from CUMTA’s empowered committee, chaired by the finance secretary - a move designed to eliminate duplication and ensure coherence across agencies.

To streamline funding, a dedicated urban transport fund will be set up under CUMTA to allocate resources across departments. A parking management unit will also be created to oversee cluster-based smart parking systems, integrated into a universal parking app.