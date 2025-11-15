Children's Day rewind: Memories stored in stationeries

Every November 14, we wake up to a wave of nostalgia. Parents posting cute — and often embarrassing — childhood photos on their WhatsApp status, family and friends spamming groups with messages like ‘Happy Children’s Day to the adults who are still kids at heart’, children heading to school without the heavy bags that usually weigh them down, and young adults quietly envying that carefree sight. But nostalgia isn’t reserved only for those who grew up in the ’70s. It hits harder for Millennials, and more so for Gen Z, who’ve only recently transitioned from classroom benches to office desks and college deadlines. They may be digital natives who’ve lived through both the snake game on button phones and the era of Instagram reels, yet, nothing unlocks childhood faster than old-school stationery.

They still act as a magical portal. For many, it opens with the clack of a magnetic flap. The multi-functional pencil box remains the ultimate nostalgia trigger, especially for those who treated it like a prized possession. Joshua V still recalls his with precise clarity: “The dual side stationery box with magnet doors, which had compartments for each item…anyone who had it was considered cool because it had those buttons to open the compartments.” For Sivagami, pencil boxes practically defined childhood status. “Those double-sided magnetic pencil boxes,” she says, instantly transported to “2002 or 2004, to simpler times.” But nothing beat the ones wrapped in pop culture prestige — “the Hannah Montana stationery. Anyone who had that was elite. Supremely elite.”​