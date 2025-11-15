CM Stalin inaugurates Periyar Nagar library in Kolathur

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the renovated Periyar Nagar Library and the newly established Mudalvar Padaipagam, both in Kolathur assembly constituency, developed at a cost of Rs 5.24 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) department.

The Periyar Nagar Library is one of seven public libraries functioning in the Kolathur zone, collectively serving over 28,000 registered users and housing more than 3.3 lakh books. The Periyar Nagar branch alone has 17,886 members and a collection of 70,000 books, the release said.

During the event, Stalin also inaugurated the newly constructed sub-registrar’s office building at Periamedu, built at a cost of Rs 3.86 crore. He further laid the foundation stone for the construction of the K5 Peravallur (Outer) police station.

The CM also inspected the ongoing construction of the deputy commissioner of police office in Kolathur, being developed by the CMDA at a cost of Rs 11.37 crore. He also reviewed the construction of the Blood Purification and Rehabilitation Centre under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, taken up by the CMDA at an estimated cost of Rs 11.74 crore.