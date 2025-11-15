Koodiyattam steps into the present

Recognised by UNESCO as a “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”, Koodiyattam is often described as India’s oldest surviving form of theatre. But beyond its grand lineage, the Sanskrit drama tradition is also a living record of social history. For centuries, Koodiyattam unfolded inside the dimly lit wooden theatres of Kerala’s temples, the koothambalams, where a single act could stretch across days and an entire play might take 40 days to complete. Audiences arrived knowing that they were entering a detailed narration. The form’s grammar was and remains nuanced. The flicker of an eyelid (neta abhinaya), a curl of the palm (hasta abhinaya), or the stillness of a face conveyed emotions.

When Japan’s Kabuki barred women, and many classical traditions confined them to the wings, Koodiyattam embedded a radical principle. Female roles must be performed by women. In Kerala’s temple theatres, long before modern reforms, women had a stage of their own. “It specifically is a rule that all the female roles be done only by women. That is the greatest thing,” says Koodiyattam artiste G Venu, who is bringing a new production of the Sanskrit classic Mrichchakatikam to Chennai.