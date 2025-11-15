Madras HC allows four Chennai sanitary staff to go on indefinite fast

CHENNAI: The Madras High court has granted permission to sanitary workers of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to hold indefinite fast, but with certain conditions including only four workers will be allowed to protest at a time, confining the stir within the four walls of the office of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam at Ambattur in Chennai, and not allowing more than 50 persons to visit them.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the orders on Friday in this regard on the petition filed by E Mohan, treasurer of the union, following an undertaking given by the petitioner for holding a peaceful protest at their office.

Only the four named persons - Jenova, Bharathi, Geetha and Vasanthi - are permitted to observe the indefinite fast, and in case any one of them withdraws from the stir, other members can substitute them but the numbers shall not exceed four, the judge said in the order.