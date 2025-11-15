Velammal Nexus felicitates Women's World Cup champion Harmanpreet

CHENNAI: Velammal Nexus School felicitated Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur for leading India to a historic victory in the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The event was held at Velammal Nexus School, where president of the school MVM Velmohan presided, in the presence of deputy president Ram Velmohan and director Shivani Velmohan.

As part of the event, Velammal Nexus honoured other sportspersons: Chess prodigy Sarvanika received a cheque for Rs 5 lakh, while badminton player Deeksha Sudhakar was awarded Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, scholarship cheques were distributed to 110 outstanding athletes.

The school also held a foundation stone-laying ceremony for a multi-purpose, international-standard sports complex to be built on 2.5 acres.