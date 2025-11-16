Community-led solution sought to tackle recurring flooding in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A recent survey by civic groups, including the Chennai Climate Action Group (CCAG), Vyasai Thozhargal, and the Youth Climate Resilience Movement (YCRM), has highlighted the flooding in Vyasarpadi, a recurring threat year after year, severely impacting the residents’ lives, livelihoods, and health.

The survey of 120 residents found that over the years, 99.2% had been affected by flooding, 95% reported loss of income, and 37.5% suffered waterborne or vector-borne diseases, often with little or no access to medical care. Other major impacts included property damage to vehicles and homes (57.5%), loss of critical documents (23.3%), and physical injuries (12%). Rise in prices of essential commodities during floods further worsened the situation, affecting all respondents.

Despite being surrounded by major waterways such as the Buckingham Canal to the east, Otteri nullah to the south, and Captain Cotton Canal to the north, Vyasarpadi remains highly flood-prone. The report attributes this to blocked channels, fly ash deposits, and encroachments on wetlands.