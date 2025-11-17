A prelude to Serendipity Arts Festival in Chennai

Sunil Kant Munjal, founder-patron of Serendipity Arts, described, “The Serendipity Arts Festival started as an idea to bring different art forms together because the original style in India was not to have partition in different art forms. Music, theatre, dance, crafts, everything was taught together, practised together,” he said.

This approach was also tied to a larger concern — the limited access Indians often have to the arts. “We wanted to open up much more access to the arts, which was not easy for people to experience. India has such a rich cultural heritage, but very little exposure for people. Even our museums are limited in numbers, and very few are well curated. So our idea was to create a festival which is open to all, which welcomes all, and offers a view that is unusual and where you can see multidisciplinarity and interdisciplinarity in one place,” he said.