Business along the boundary

On September 20, an Instagram post that read ‘Hold your ground. November is about to roar!’ surfaced the Internet. The account that posted this announcement was of the Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association – Madras. The association presented a cricket league titled ‘Jewellers Champion League (JCL) season 1.0’. “Cricket is a religion in India and that is why jewellers were called on to participate in a one of its kind competition,” says Balaji, publicity and marketing at Challani Jewellers.
Backed by Jayantilal Challani and the idea that jewellers should come together beyond the bi-yearly hosted jewellery exhibition, this competition was envisioned. “It (JCL) is not only about cricket but to understand other business factors — what is going on in the market, what is the mood of the clients, etc.,” shared Balaji.
Held over the weekend, the event was inaugurated by Pramod Chordia, chairman, JITO Chennai Plus, and graced AM Vikramaraja, president, Tamil Nadu Traders Federation. Yathish Saklecha from Prakash Golds said, “This competition is for people in the jewellery market to connect. Restricted to jewellers in Chennai, this is also an event to bring in the next generation into the business.”
Majorly a networking event, the Hotfut SPR Sports ground at B&C Mills saw jewellers in colourful jerseys padded for a game. Twenty teams from various jewellery brands, including JJ Jewellery Mart, Suswani Jewellers, JR Gold Craft, Bipin Jewellers, BN Marlecha Silver, Parshvi Jewels, and more, participated in the day-long game. “This is basically a weekend to develop relationships, both business — by sharing trends and the market state — and personal by getting to know each other,” shared Yathish. According to Balaji, “Mr Jayantilal wanted to give jewellers events of more than just an interaction, but also fun-filled.” The organisers believe this event to be a space to exchange ideas, build trust, and strengthen every jeweller’s local network.