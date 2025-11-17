Business along the boundary

On September 20, an Instagram post that read ‘Hold your ground. November is about to roar!’ surfaced the Internet. The account that posted this announcement was of the Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association – Madras. The association presented a cricket league titled ‘Jewellers Champion League (JCL) season 1.0’. “Cricket is a religion in India and that is why jewellers were called on to participate in a one of its kind competition,” says Balaji, publicity and marketing at Challani Jewellers.

Backed by Jayantilal Challani and the idea that jewellers should come together beyond the bi-yearly hosted jewellery exhibition, this competition was envisioned. “It (JCL) is not only about cricket but to understand other business factors — what is going on in the market, what is the mood of the clients, etc.,” shared Balaji.