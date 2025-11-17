Chennai man reverses car, runs over wife accidentally

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman died in Reddipalayam near Avadi on Sunday after her husband, who was learning to drive, accidentally reversed their car into her while attempting to park it at their residence, police said. The victim, Indhumathi, suffered severe internal injuries and was declared brought dead at KMC Hospital.

Police said Raja (37), a bank employee, had purchased a second-hand car on November 5 and was still practising with a learner’s licence. The couple, parents of two children, had taken the vehicle to a Perumal temple earlier in the day for a customary pooja.

After returning home, Raja attempted to reverse the car into the parking space and asked Indhumathi to stand behind the vehicle to guide him. While she was checking the gap between the car and the compound wall, Raja allegedly misjudged the distance and, in a moment of panic, accelerated instead of braking. The car shot backwards, pinning Indhumathi against the wall. Family members and neighbours rushed her to KMC Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Avadi police have registered a case under BNS 106(1) for causing death due to negligence.