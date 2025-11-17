Chennai Peripheral Ring Road to be strengthened to ease traffic on western, southern metropolitan region

CHENNAI: The Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), which is already under construction, is set to be reinforced by a proposed fifth orbital ring aimed at easing pressure on the fast-growing western and southern edges of the Chennai metropolitan region, according to I Jayakumar, the special officer of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA).

This is a part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) in the long run, as we expect the city to widen towards the west with the proposed airport at Parandur taking shape, he added.

A central element of the plan is a new link from Arambakkam to the Chennai-Tiruttani Highway in Ramanjery, forming part of a wider orbital system that will connect with the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram National Highway (NH132B) and the Kancheepuram-Tiruttani State Highway (SH58). Both corridors are expected to be widened to four or six lanes, according to the CMP.

The expanded orbital ring is intended to serve emerging growth centres in Tiruttani, Arakkonam and Kancheepuram, where planners have recorded steep increases in commuter flows and rising interdependencies with Chennai. According to the CMP, the new ring structure will be crucial for absorbing projected traffic volumes and redistributing long-distance movement away from congested city corridors.