In tune with RaGa

In the world of classical music, Ranjani and Gayatri are RaGa, the Carnatic collective name that has come to define the genre through their musical eloquence and their stance against accusations of exclusivity.

Their journey is one of steadily rising into the higher realms the art form offers, while standing firm on the sanctity they believe it must hold. From their childhood as violinists to their evolution as vocalists, the Chennai-based duo’s path has been marked by fidelity to both art and heart. Beyond the technicalities of their music, their style and presentation have helped cultivate a devoted fan base, including groups who attend concerts in twinning attire inspired by the sisters.

Their mass appeal also stems from the accessibility they bring to their performances: the Ilaiyaraaja songs they carried with them to narrate the Carnatic story, the abhangs, and their taste for Hindustani music.