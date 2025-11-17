Over 2,500 dogs microchipped at seven GCC-run pet clinics

CHENNAI: Over 2,500 pet dogs were microchipped at seven pet clinics run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) across the city. Around 600-700 dogs were microchipped at each of the clinics on Sunday, a GCC source said.

With Sunday being a holiday, a large number of pet parents rushed to the clinics, causing some confusion in accommodating the people and the animals. “The dogs were microchipped from 8 am to 5pm. Whoever had arrived within the time frame were allowed inside but those who came afterwards were not allowed,” a sources said.

When asked whether the deadline for getting pet dogs microchipped will be extended from the currently set date of November 23, an official said that there is no such plan as of now.

Meanwhile, in another incident, tension prevailed at the Ambattur Industrial Estate police station when a group of “animal lovers” gathered in front of the station demanding police protection. Claiming that they were planning to feed stray dogs in the locality, the group — members of a private animal welfare society — said that there was an ongoing conflict between them and the local residents as they insisted on feeding the stray dogs. They dispersed after the policemen held talks with them, sources added.