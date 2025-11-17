Road to private property built on lakes in Vandalur under Namakku Naame scheme

CHENNAI: While hundreds of vital village roads remain neglected as muddy, pothole-ridden tracks, a 30-foot-wide bituminous road has been laid along the ecologically sensitive shorelines of the Periya Eri and Chitteri lakes in Unamancheri village near Vandalur in Chengalpattu district.

The road — built on land officially classified both as a water body and reserve forest — provides access to a film producer’s 300-acre property, allegedly proposed to be developed into a film city.

The legitimacy of the road-cum-bridge has been a subject of controversy for the past five years, with all the government departments so far pleading ignorance and claiming it as a private initiative encroaching on the waterbody.

However, following a series of protests by the local residents, officials from the water resource department have confirmed that the road was approved by the Kancheepuram District Collectorate in 2019. The village was then brought under Chengalpattu district after bifurcation in September 2019.

The project, which began in 2021, was later brought under the Namakku Naame public-contribution scheme. However, villagers contested this claim stating that they never contributed the mandatory 50% share required under the scheme.

“Approval for the road and bridge was granted by the Kancheepuram collector in 2019-20. It was one of the long-pending demands. We will need to verify whether the road width encroaches upon the waterbody,” a WRD official said.

He further clarified that the work was not private, but executed by the Kattankulathur Block Development Office under the Namakku Naame scheme. However, no official could provide basic details such as the project cost, executing agency, or supporting documents.