The artist behind Ayodhya Ram Temple's hall on being a keeper of culture

How many of you have visited the new Ayodhya temple? The ongoing construction, featuring intricate depictions of the Ramayana in its Shri Ram Darbar Hall, isn’t just about architecture. It’s about physically manifesting the very heart of Indian cultural identity: bhakti (devotion). I recently had the chance to catch the perspective of artist Vasudeo Kamath, known for his deep involvement, composing 85 episodes for the Darbar Hall. His approach highlights how genuine artistic interpretation can offer insights far beyond initial impressions.

Vasudeo is a contemporary visual artist who engages with texts and immerses himself in this wisdom, bringing out evocative depictions of mythological themes from his own personal revelations. One of his self-portraits is very popular because it aligns with the profound account of Hanuman tearing his chest to reveal the image of Rama within. In another work, he shows Hanuman ushering a toddler into the textual tradition. At first glance, while the sentiment of bhakti is obvious, a deeper appreciation of the skill and thought involved reveals the artist’s true intent. When you pause and look closer, you might ask: Did he use Hanuman merely as a symbol of devotion, or did he want to catch the eye of Hanuman’s countless followers? Was he searching for a glimpse of the divine through the idea of Rama, or is he suggesting that we, too, can find Rama as he did?