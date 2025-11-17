Two-year-old girl mowed down by tractor, driver held

CHENNAI: A routine drinking water delivery turned fatal in Senchiamman Nagar near Ponneri on Saturday when a two-year-old girl was crushed under the rear wheel of a tractor-mounted tanker.

The victim, Vijitha, was the youngest daughter of Suresh Kumar and Sathya, police said. The family live in an area where residents largely depend on privately operated tractors that sell drinking water. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday when Devan (53), a water supplier from Pazhaverkadu Sivan Koil Street, arrived to deliver water. After unloading the tanker, he began reversing out of a narrow lane.

The child, who had been playing just behind the vehicle, came under the rear wheel before anyone could notice. Neighbours rushed her to the Pulicat Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. On information, police visited the spot, sent the body to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem, and arrested Devan. A case has been registered and further inquiry is under way.