Chennai-based Bharatanatyam dancers set to reclaim Draupadi

For Navia, performance has never been just about the episode unfolding on stage but about the emotion that emerges through it and how we all connect to that emotion. She believes that while our circumstances may differ, the feelings they stir are often the same with only their intensity changing. As she explains, “My attempt has always been for the audience to connect to that shared emotion, to feel it and receive it, rather than look for a direct reflection of their own story. A performance, especially a solo work, is not merely a retelling of an event — it’s an exploration of what lies beneath it. That has been my intention with this piece.” As she lived with the idea for this production, it evolved and deepened, shaped by the shifting circumstances of her own life. Now, after this journey of growth and transformation since March this year, the work will finally come to fruition on Wednesday, titled ‘Draupadi — Unbound’.

Navia Natarajan’s ‘Draupadi — Unbound’ will be staged on November 19, at 6 pm, in RR Sabha, Mylapore, for Trinity Arts Festival.