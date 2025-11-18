GCC sets up voter help desks at all 947 polling stations for SIR from November 18 to 25

CHENNAI: The District Election Officer (DEO) cum Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran announced that electors’ help desks will function at all 947 polling stations across the district from November 18 to 25 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral roll.

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the SIR exercise is being currently carried out across all 16 Assembly constituencies in the city. Booth Level Officers are also visiting door-to-door households to distribute and collect filled enumeration forms from voters, an official release said.

To resolve doubts related to the forms and to help voters verify details from the 2005 electoral roll, help desks will operate for eight days from 10 am to 6 pm. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may visit with an accompanying assistant.

The help desks will provide guidance on filling enumeration forms, clarification on documents to be attached and immediate verification of voter details through computer access, the release said.

Moreover, political parties’ Booth Level Agents have been permitted to submit up to 50 filled forms daily before the publication of the draft roll, along with a required declaration confirming the accuracy of the information, it added.