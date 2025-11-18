Schools, teachers are posting videos of students online: Here is why parents should be concerned

What these seemingly harmless classroom videos reveal is the growing trend of Indian schools — both public and private — and their teachers steadily expanding the digital footprint of young students and sometimes even exposing vital demographic details that can give strangers access to these children. While there’s growing discussion about why parents should think twice before posting their children online or pushing them toward the child-influencer track, far less is said about schools doing the same. Somehow, parents don’t seem to recognise that the risks are no different.

Do you consent?

Only one out of the six parents CE spoke to said that their child’s school had asked for consent before posting pictures of their child on the school’s social media accounts. “It wasn’t a separate consent form. It was simply a multiple-choice question,” says Vyas Srinivasan, a parent. The issue starts here, Stegana Jency, director of Centre for Child Rights and Development, notes. “It is good if schools are asking for parental consent, but does it count if they are not allowing the parents to make an informed choice? The answer is no. The consent form, at all costs, needs to explicitly state the risks that are associated with posting photographs and videos to their openly available and accessible accounts on the Internet,” she explains, adding that schools don’t even include a simple note in their captions asking others not to reuse the content without authorisation — even if such a disclaimer may offer little legal protection in case of mishaps.