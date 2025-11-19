Of motherhood and memories: Author with Chennai roots talks about her win

When writer Chital Mehta learned that her forthcoming novel Have You Seen Romit? had won the 2025 James Alan McPherson Prize for the Novel, she “sighed deeply and cried.” For an author whose work has been shaped by displacement, migration, and the resilience of people, the recognition felt like an affirmation of the stories she has spent years trying to bring into the world.

Speaking to CE from her home in Delaware, USA, she reflects on a journey that began far from where she lives today. Raised in Chennai and Coimbatore, she found her earliest refuge in local libraries — places that offered both companionship and possibility at a time when becoming a writer felt like a dream. It helped her navigate the uncertainties of adolescence, the constraints placed on young women, and the complex emotional terrain that would later inform her fiction.