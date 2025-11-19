SIR helpdesks get rolling, but app outage plays spoilsport

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched electoral helpdesks for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, booth level officers (BLOs) said a prolonged server outage in the Election Commission of India’s BLO app on Tuesday left hundreds of forms pending, as they were unable to upload the details even after voters submitted their filled-in forms.
According to the BLOs, the helpdesks saw better turnout in the morning but dropped as the day progressed, likely due to the rain and lack of awareness.
A BLO from Teynampet zone said, “Most voters are still unaware of the helpdesks, which is why the footfall remained low today in my booth. I personally called a few voters from my booth to spread the information and encourage them submit their forms. With the workload already high, we are currently only marking forms as distributed and received in the BLO app, while the detailed data entry is being done at the office in our zone.”
Since enumeration forms were distributed from November 7, the camps are now being set up for the residents to return filled-in forms, seek clarifications, and get help in filling them.
BLOs said they have been given the 2005 electoral rolls for their respective booths, prompting many residents on Tuesday to approach the desks for assistance in locating their details. Some found it difficult to retrieve the information through the online search link, said a BLO from New Washermenpet. Several voters also arrived to submit completed forms. However, with the app server down, they could not mark the forms as received or upload any data, BLOs said.
Meanwhile, several voters told TNIE they had not been informed by the authorities about the helpdesks, and that, they learned about them only through neighbours. They urged the authorities to spread more awareness. Some who missed collecting their enumeration forms during door-to-door visits also visited the desks to obtain them.
At a booth in New Washermenpet, out of over 800 voters, officers identified 150 as persons who moved out of the locality, 31 as deceased, and two as double entries. In a booth in Teynampet zone, out of over 500 electors, 110 had shifted, 21 were deceased and four double entries.
The helpdesks will be available at 947 booth stations in the city from 10am to 6pm until November 25.