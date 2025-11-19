SIR helpdesks get rolling, but app outage plays spoilsport

CHENNAI: Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched electoral helpdesks for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, booth level officers (BLOs) said a prolonged server outage in the Election Commission of India’s BLO app on Tuesday left hundreds of forms pending, as they were unable to upload the details even after voters submitted their filled-in forms.

According to the BLOs, the helpdesks saw better turnout in the morning but dropped as the day progressed, likely due to the rain and lack of awareness.

A BLO from Teynampet zone said, “Most voters are still unaware of the helpdesks, which is why the footfall remained low today in my booth. I personally called a few voters from my booth to spread the information and encourage them submit their forms. With the workload already high, we are currently only marking forms as distributed and received in the BLO app, while the detailed data entry is being done at the office in our zone.”

Since enumeration forms were distributed from November 7, the camps are now being set up for the residents to return filled-in forms, seek clarifications, and get help in filling them.