A Siva temple on the banks of the Thiruvallur temple-tank

Close to the Tirthishwara temple, also on the banks of the Hriththapanashini tank, is a small temple for Varaha (the third incarnation of God Vishnu). The sanctum of this temple, which faces east, has the grand image of Lakshmi Varaha. The utsava murtis (processional images) of Lakshmi-Hayagriva, Lakshmi-Varaha, and Lakshmi-Narayana are in front of the principal deity. Several beautiful sculptures are seen on the vimanam of the main sanctum. This temple also has an image of Bala Anjaneya.

Thiruvallur is approximately 50 km from Chennai and about 25 km from Poonamallee