GCC removes 19 dogs from court premises, draws flak

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reportedly removed 19 stray dogs, including puppies, from the Madras High Court premises early on Tuesday morning, triggering criticism from a section of animal welfare volunteers.

According to sources, the dogs were removed in the wee hours. Volunteers say they were not informed in advance, breaking from the usual routine followed during such drives. Corporation officials reportedly carried out the removal, citing the recent Supreme Court directions on stray dog management.

However, volunteers and a section of advocates pointed out that the apex court’s orders did not explicitly mandate the removal of dogs from premises of courts. A volunteer associated with the GCC’s Kannammapet Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre told TNIE that all 19 dogs were shifted there, despite the facility already being severely overstretched.

“There is no bandwidth to house more dogs. We don’t even have adequate space for dogs recovering from ABC surgeries,” the volunteer said. Volunteers fear that the sudden relocation of the dogs from the HC premises, most of which were friendly and monitored, could worsen their health outcomes. GCC veterinary officer J Kamal Hussain could not be reached for a comment.