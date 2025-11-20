Keeps you occupied for a weekend

How did I come across Keeper? Well, I constantly find myself sandwiching a nice meaty AAA long game with small cozy games that I can finish over a weekend. Keeper is one of the tiniest games I’ve played recently. It’s an atmospheric puzzle adventure — you play as a lighthouse with a magical guiding light. The Lighthouse must find its way to the top of a mountain, illuminating the dark realms along its way. Is this a metaphor? Is it trying to convey something deeper? I don’t know. Probably not. As a story, it felt as though it was trying to explain to us the unlikely friendship between a bird and a lighthouse. But not very well, and for some reason, I was never very emotionally invested in the story. I have played games less than five hours long that have managed to convey an emotional story arc and left me weeping, so you can say that my expectations were quite high to start with. I might also grant Keeper the added challenge of being completely wordless. There’s only so much you can do because lighthouses can’t really communicate. But again, I wonder if this lack of wonder and empathy for characters in video games comes with being much older than I was when I played Machinarium and Samorost (similar but very, very good puzzle adventure games if you’re inclined to the format).