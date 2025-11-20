Love, law, and the ‘ex’tent of the matter

However we slice it, no one petitioning a court to give her the sense of justice or closure she longs for is nearly as harmful as someone who takes the law into their own hands and resorts to violence. Women lawyering up when a relationship fails in India as a phenomenon is nowhere close in scale to the acid attacks, stalking, sexual assault and murders that occur to women when their male lovers feel scorned. Not statistically. Not ethically.

Acrimony is often attached to the end of romantic relationships, and sometimes a denouement reveals true colours hitherto unseen. A wide range of angry desires may arise after a break-up. A person may be justified in feeling cheated, and may also hope to experience vindication. But to look to the law to provide that catharsis is a waste of one’s own resources, above all. We can’t criminalise our exes for being jerks to us and for making a mockery of our love by making a mockery of serious laws. To tie ourselves up in litigation furthers our own misery, too.

It is possible to imagine how an individual may feel empowered by slapping a case on her ex, even briefly. But that is merely choice feminism, not a step that moves the needle for everyone.