Rebel rhythms: Revolutionary voice of Dalit Subbaiah reborn on film

Influenced by Periyar, BR Ambedkar and Buddhism, Subbaiah wrote songs that gave courage to those who felt unheard. His wife preserved photos, letters and small treasures from his journey, keeping his community’s memories safe. Today, with the film winning at the International Documentary & Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) and reaching the Academy Screening Room, his voice travels farther than he ever imagined. Director Gridaran MKP speaks to CE about the making of the film, the artistic struggle behind it and the long road ahead. Excerpts follow:

How did the win at IDSFFK change the journey of the film?

The moment we won, certain festival-linked channels became available. Through that, we realised we could actually submit the documentary to the Academy Screening Room. Until then, it wasn’t even in our imagination. That win created the route.

So the Oscar possibility began from there?

Yes. Once you enter the Academy Screening Room pool, the film carries a different weight globally. It becomes part of an international conversation. We began taking the work more seriously, thinking carefully about each step ahead.