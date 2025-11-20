Samsung launches ‘DigiArivu’ to boost digital and STEM learning in TN government schools

CHENNAI: DigiArivu, a new digital and STEM learning initiative backed by Samsung, was launched in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The programme, developed with the UN Global Compact Network India, will initially cover 10 government schools in Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts, benefiting more than 3,000 students. It aims to overhaul digital infrastructure, strengthen STEM pedagogy and support career guidance in tier-2 and tier-3 regions that continue to lag in access to technology-based learning.

Launched at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, the initiative received strong political endorsement from School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior district officials, aligning with the state’s focus on improving learning outcomes and broadening digital inclusion.

Under DigiArivu, Samsung will upgrade classrooms using ‘Building as Learning Aid’ concepts, install digital learning equipment, introduce activity-based STEM modules and train teachers. The company will also set up libraries stocked with Tamil, English and competitive exam titles, provide sports kits and organise expert lectures and health-awareness sessions.

“Through DigiArivu, we are creating a digitally-enabled learning environment that will help students build future-ready skills,” said S H Yoon, president of Samsung’s Chennai plant, noting that the initiative is part of the company’s broader commitment of “powering digital India”.