16 child workers rescued from Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Sixteen children were rescued from the Koyambedu market on Wednesday during a crackdown by the District Task Force consisting of officials from the Labour, Police and Child Welfare deparmtents.

The boys, found working at vegetable, fruit, flower and grain sections, were first taken to the Koyambedu police station, and later shifted to the government-run shelter in Royapuram for counselling. Sources said, of the 16 children, 14 are from Bihar and the other two from TN and West Bengal.

The action followed repeated complaints that minors were being engaged for loading, and sorting work inside the market. Several kids fled on seeing the officers, officials said.