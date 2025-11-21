Haphazard parking chokes Guindy-Kathipara stretch

CHENNAI: One of the busiest stretches of GST Road lies between Guindy and the Kathipara flyover. Motorists heading to the Alandur Metro station, the airport, St Thomas Mount and the flyover use the corridor, keeping it busy throughout the day. During peak hours, the stretch becomes severely congested, often resulting in tailbacks that affect not just commuters but also emergency services such as ambulances.

K Ben (33) of Ramapuram, who works in a private firm on Anna Salai, said, “Almost on all weekdays when I’m driving back home, there’s congestion right outside the Guindy Railway Station entrance. With cabs, auto rickshaws and other private vehicles dropping off and picking up people, the traffic becomes slow moving.”

When TNIE visited the spot, vehicles, including share autos, were seen parked not only near the railway station entrance, but also outside the petrol bunks, slowing down vehicle movement.