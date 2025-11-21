Retired judge booked in sexual harassment case

CHENNAI: Following a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman, a retired District Consumer Court judge Subbaraj was booked by the TP Chatrom police. He is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the complainant, a woman from Koyambedu, had worked briefly as domestic help at Subbaraj’s residence in September when he allegedly attempted to behave inappropriately with her. The police registered the case after completing a two-month preliminary inquiry. Further probe is under way.

The police said the same woman had previously levelled sexual misconduct charges against Athiveerapandian, the then deputy commissioner of police in Koyambedu, and had streamed a live video from inside his office. The senior officer was later shifted to the waiting list.