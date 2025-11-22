A book influencer's journey through pages and stories

Her favourite quotes reveal the philosophy behind her work. Quotes from Thich Nhat Hanh keep her grounded — reminders to walk lightly, to see everyday existence as miraculous. She also quotes Fredrik Backman’s A Man Called Ove where he writes about how imperfections are personal and how we fall in love with the idiosyncrasies of the people we live with. “To love someone is like moving into a house. At first you fall in love with everything new, you wonder every morning that this is one's own, as if they are afraid that someone will suddenly come tumbling through the door and say that there has been a serious mistake and that it simply was not meant to live so fine. But as the years go by, the facade worn, the wood cracks here and there, and you start to love this house not so much for all the ways it is perfect in that for all the ways it is not. You become familiar with all its nooks and crannies. How to avoid that the key gets stuck in the lock if it is cold outside. Which floorboards have some give when you step on them, and exactly how to open the doors for them not to creak. That's it, all the little secrets that make it your home.” Her favourite lines stay with her, reminding her to be mindful and find meaning in the imperfect edges of life. Maybe that's the message she leaves us with too.

Building a habit of reading isn’t a mark of superiority, but an exercise that makes you more creative and mindful. Ananthi, through her social media accounts, is simply reminding us to pick up a book, to flip through the pages and find quotes that resonate with you. She encourages us not to perform reading for the world, but to break the limitations that we have set upon ourselves.