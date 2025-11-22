Chennai court convicts three Bawaria gang members in 2005 MLA murder case

CHENNAI: A Chennai City Sessions Court on Friday convicted three members of the notorious Bawaria gang for the brazen murder of the then Gummidipoondi MLA from AIADMK K Sudarsanam at his Thanakulam house in Tiruvallur over twenty years ago on January 8, 2005.

The three — Jagadish alias Gunna and Rakesh alias Guddu of Haryana and Ashok alias Laxman of Rajasthan — were convicted for dacoity and murder. The sentencing for the three and the verdict on the fourth accused standing trial — Jaildar Singh alias Lalimaster — will be pronounced on Monday. Two more men accused in the case had died earlier in prison.

Sudarsanam, aged 57, who had also served as the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare in 2002, was killed in his house in the armed gang attacked with guns before daybreak on January 8. The gang managed to escape with jewels. Some of the MLA’s kin were also injured.

A special team of police, headed by IPS officer SR Jangid (now retired), was tasked with nabbing the accused involved in the case. The team discovered that the Bawaria gang was involved in a series of robberies and dacoities along the highways in Tamil Nadu and even neighbouring states between 1995 and 2005.