GCC extends deadline for microchipping, but ordeals continue

At 7.50 am on Friday, people’s patience outside the ABC centre in Pulianthope was as thin as the two-foot-wide sidewalk where they had been standing for over an hour. Pet parents held their dogs close, some lifted in their arms, others kept on short, tense leashes. The previous night’s showers had left the pavement damp, and every dog on the sidewalk carried a muddy imprint on its hind legs and back, picked up as they shifted about at the sight of onlookers and other pets.
Nearly 60 people queued up, some with one, others with as many as four pets, waiting for the mandatory microchipping ordered by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Around 8.10 am, the crowd and their pets spilled onto the road outside the closed gates of the centre. With heavy vehicles rumbling past, some dogs even risked darting into traffic as they nervously backed away from the crowd. Their owners could be heard consoling and reassuring their frightened companions as they pulled them away from the road, back to the crowded sidewalk.
As of Friday morning, the deadline for micro-chipping pets was two days away, and each hour became a struggle marked by long queues at the limited number of ABC centres in the city. But by the evening, the GCC issued an announcement extending the deadline to December 7. While this has come as a relief for several pet parents, the ordeals over the past few days cannot be brushed away.
Overcoming troubles
Radha from Vyasarpadi was among the first ten people in line on Friday, with her indie pet dog. “I came yesterday around 11 am, and they sent me back saying that the tokens were over. So I came by 6 am today, but there were already a few people standing in line,” she said.
Another pet parent, Ranganayagi, rued, “I have come here for the third day in a row. On the first day, I came at around 10 am, and they said the tokens were over. The next day, around 9 am, it was very crowded. Today I came at 7 am, and hopefully, I will get my Rukku [a brown indie] micro-chipped.” For many women like Ranganayagi, getting to the centre so early is difficult, for they shoulder the responsibility of packing lunch for their family and even dropping the kids off at schools. On Friday, Ranganayagi requested her neighbour to help send the children to school so she could make it in time. “All for our Rukku madam,” she smiled.
For working women like Vashwini, an assistant professor from Thiruvottiyur who is a first-generation graduate, the problems are no less. With four rescued indies, she said, “I can’t afford to get the process done in private. They are charging Rs 1,500 per dog. But now I am struggling at ABC centres too because my senior dogs can’t manage in these crowds. I just got Lakshmi and Rocky [both aged seven] today after taking a sick leave at work. I have to somehow bring Pooja and Brownie [aged 14 and 16 respectively] tomorrow.” She noted that slapping a Rs 5,000 fine after allowing very little time isn’t fair to the large pet-parent community in the city.
Soon, raised voices emerged from the gate, which was now opening for only one person at a time, and their pet, as tokens were distributed. Over the next hour, the crowd slowly organised itself into a snaking, twisted queue inside the ABC centre.
Some who arrived after 8.45 am, seeing the length of the queue, chose to leave — resolute in getting their pets microchipped at private clinics instead — while the others waited as the private clinic fees were too steep for them to manage. Among the latter was a woman with disability carrying a Pomeranian on her waist.
Private clinics across the city are charging anywhere between Rs 800 and Rs 3,000 to microchip a pet, a price that also includes the veterinarian’s fee. However, an importer of these microchips told CE that the actual cost of a single microchip is only Rs 150-Rs 200, plus 18% GST. “Since it has become mandatory, demand has shot up, and some vets are simply taking advantage of the situation,” the supplier said, under the condition of anonymity, adding that charging Rs 500 just for an existing microchip reading is equally unjust.
As microchipping is a Greater Chennai Corporation mandate, the local body is offering it free of cost, with only a Rs 50 registration fee. However, the core issue lies in the poor execution of the process, including the short deadline provided earlier. With the deadline extended, animal activist Antony Rubin also suggests increasing the number of centres to ease the crowds.
GCC makes a move
A senior GCC official told CE that since the civic body began offering free microchipping for pet dogs on October 8, a total of 65,422 registrations have been completed by pet owners on the GCC portal as of Friday, whereas the estimated population of pet dogs in the city is around one lakh. Of these registrations, the official said GCC has so far issued 24,477 pet licences.
As per the procedure, once a pet is registered, the owner must ensure Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) and microchipping are administered, following which the licence is granted based on verification.
The official added that, though the registered number is more, delays in issuing the new license are due to the processes involved. The owners select the specific hospital and veterinarian — either government or private — from an updated statewide list from which they got the ARV for their pets. The designated veterinarian must then verify the breed and vaccination details using their login credentials before forwarding the application to the GCC. “This verification step is causing some delays as it is in the hands of respective veterinarians,” the official said.
Acknowledging that the crowd remained heavy even on weekdays, with nearly 300 visitors per day at each of the seven ABC centres of GCC, the officer added that doctors from slaughterhouses are also being deployed after their shifts. On special drive days, four doctors are assigned to each pet clinic, while three are posted on regular weekdays.
Yet, the lack of clarity continues, especially for those with pets. Although cats can also be microchipped, the current drive is largely focused on dogs, even while mandating pet licences for cats. The online portal has only added to the confusion. Many said that they are unable to reset passwords for their existing accounts, while others reported that the required fields do not accommodate indie cats. Some even claimed that the portal doesn’t function properly on mobile phones, forcing them to use a laptop or computer. “When too many people apply through the portal, automatically the system will be overwhelmed, and it tends to crash,” Antony added, hoping such technical difficulties, too, will be addressed soon.
What is a microchip?
A microchip is a tiny electronic ID placed under a pet’s skin that stores a unique number linked to the owner’s details. These ICAR-approved chips follow international standards to ensure they can be read by scanners everywhere.
Why is it necessary?
It provides a reliable, tamper-proof way to identify pets, especially if they get lost, are stolen, or are abandoned.
It enables faster reunification with owners through centralised databases.
It also helps authorities track vaccination records, ownership, and population control, supporting safer and accountable pet management.
Pet parents can visit ABC centres at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannammapet, Sholinganallur, and Meenambakkam for microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination between 8 am and 3 pm, every day.