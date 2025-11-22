GCC extends deadline for microchipping, but ordeals continue

As of Friday morning, the deadline for micro-chipping pets was two days away, and each hour became a struggle marked by long queues at the limited number of ABC centres in the city. But by the evening, the GCC issued an announcement extending the deadline to December 7. While this has come as a relief for several pet parents, the ordeals over the past few days cannot be brushed away.

Overcoming troubles

Radha from Vyasarpadi was among the first ten people in line on Friday, with her indie pet dog. “I came yesterday around 11 am, and they sent me back saying that the tokens were over. So I came by 6 am today, but there were already a few people standing in line,” she said.

Another pet parent, Ranganayagi, rued, “I have come here for the third day in a row. On the first day, I came at around 10 am, and they said the tokens were over. The next day, around 9 am, it was very crowded. Today I came at 7 am, and hopefully, I will get my Rukku [a brown indie] micro-chipped.” For many women like Ranganayagi, getting to the centre so early is difficult, for they shoulder the responsibility of packing lunch for their family and even dropping the kids off at schools. On Friday, Ranganayagi requested her neighbour to help send the children to school so she could make it in time. “All for our Rukku madam,” she smiled.