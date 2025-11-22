MBA graduate, two others held in drug case; cash, SUV confiscated

CHENNAI: Three men, including a London-educated MBA graduate, were arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) and the Thirumangalam police on Thursday in a drug case. The police seized Rs. 27.5 lakh in cash, a car, OG ganja, and multiple mobile phones during the operation.

According to the police, the arrests came after ANIU teams tracked down the absconding suspects based on earlier intelligence. The accused have been identified as Sarath (30), the MBA graduate and the Managing Director of a furniture firm in Vanagaram; Srinivasan (27), a B.Com, LL.B graduate who was allegedly carrying around 10 grams of OG ganja; and Sarbudheen Mohammad Masthan (44), from whose vehicle the cash, phones and SUV were recovered. Sarbudheen worked as a manager for a popular actor many years ago, the police said.

The probe began on Wednesday when police detained Dhyaneshwaran (26) at Park Road in Thirumangalam with four LSD stamps. His interrogation reportedly revealed a wider network of distribution, leading to Thursday’s arrests.

On Thursday evening, the police detained two other men from the social media management company who were let go after an inquiry. AIADMK on Thursday night had alleged that the two men were “illegally” taken into custody by plainclothes policemen.