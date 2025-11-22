Monsoon Gut Crisis: Children at Higher Risk of Infection This Season

With the arrival of the monsoon, paediatric healthcare centres are witnessing a noticeable rise in gastrointestinal infections among children. The season brings heavy rains, waterlogging, and warm, humid conditions that allow harmful bacteria to thrive. Children, particularly those with nutritional deficiencies or low immunity, are at higher risk. Poor nutrition weakens the gut’s natural defence system, making infections more severe and recovery slower, which is why nutritional vulnerability plays a significant role in the spike of illnesses.
During the monsoon, parents need to be alert because the symptoms of gastrointestinal infections often resemble routine stomach upsets that children commonly experience. Mild loose stools, reduced appetite, or a bit of vomiting can appear harmless at first, but they can worsen quickly due to a faster spread of infections and the child’s limited ability to compensate for fluid loss. Symptoms such as stomach cramps, fever, dehydration, or the presence of blood or mucus in stools should not be ignored. Young children’s health deteriorates faster because their bodies lose fluids rapidly, so early warning signs like dry lips, sunken eyes, excessive sleepiness, or reduced urination must prompt immediate medical attention to prevent complications.
One of the major reasons for the rise in infections during this season is the contamination of drinking water. Heavy rainfall and flooding often cause sewage, animal waste, and runoff to mix with water supplies through damaged or low-pressure pipelines. This introduces harmful bacteria such as E. coli, Shigella, Salmonella, and Vibrio into the water. The warm and humid monsoon weather also encourages rapid bacterial growth on food kept at room temperature, making even seemingly hygienic street food or canteen snacks unsafe. Vendors may maintain cleanliness, but the climate speeds up spoilage, allowing bacteria to multiply within hours. Cut fruits, salads, and leftovers spoil even faster, raising the risk of food-borne infections. Additionally, intermittent water supply, burst pipes, flooded toilets, and disruptions in municipal water treatment plants increase the likelihood of contamination across communities. Flooding can also lead to displacement and overcrowding in temporary shelters, exposing children to a wider range of enteric infections. Seasonal peaks of bacterial pathogens during the rainy months further contribute to the rise.
Preventing these infections is simple, and just a few consistent habits can go a long way in reducing a child’s risk. Ensuring access to safe drinking water is crucial, especially after heavy rains; children should consume only boiled, filtered, or properly treated water, and all water stored at home must be kept in clean, tightly-covered containers. Regular hand washing with soap before eating and after using the toilet remains one of the most effective yet often overlooked precautions. Parents should avoid giving children street food during the monsoon, as warm, humid conditions allow germs to multiply rapidly even before food is served. Home-cooked meals must be freshly prepared, reheated thoroughly, and leftovers discarded if kept out for too long. It is important to seek timely medical care if a child develops persistent diarrhoea, vomiting, or fever, to prevent dehydration and complications.
Strengthening a child’s immunity through a balanced diet rich in proteins, fruits, vegetables, and essential micronutrients further enhances their resilience during the monsoon months.
by Dr Keerthivasan S, consultant in Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Chennai.