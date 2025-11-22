Monsoon Gut Crisis: Children at Higher Risk of Infection This Season

With the arrival of the monsoon, paediatric healthcare centres are witnessing a noticeable rise in gastrointestinal infections among children. The season brings heavy rains, waterlogging, and warm, humid conditions that allow harmful bacteria to thrive. Children, particularly those with nutritional deficiencies or low immunity, are at higher risk. Poor nutrition weakens the gut’s natural defence system, making infections more severe and recovery slower, which is why nutritional vulnerability plays a significant role in the spike of illnesses.

During the monsoon, parents need to be alert because the symptoms of gastrointestinal infections often resemble routine stomach upsets that children commonly experience. Mild loose stools, reduced appetite, or a bit of vomiting can appear harmless at first, but they can worsen quickly due to a faster spread of infections and the child’s limited ability to compensate for fluid loss. Symptoms such as stomach cramps, fever, dehydration, or the presence of blood or mucus in stools should not be ignored. Young children’s health deteriorates faster because their bodies lose fluids rapidly, so early warning signs like dry lips, sunken eyes, excessive sleepiness, or reduced urination must prompt immediate medical attention to prevent complications.