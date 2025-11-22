Movement Is Medicine: How Gentle Exercise Keeps Arthritic Joints Young

Arthritis, which is the wear and tear of the joints, is a condition that affects millions, especially the elderly. Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling are the typical signs of this condition, and it slowly affects daily activities. However, within this chronic condition lies an often-overlooked treatment approach focussed on movement. Contemporary medicine highlights that habitual, gentle exercise is not only a lifestyle for people with arthritis but a natural therapy. It supports the idea of ‘movement as medicine’, which notes that joints should be active.
When arthritis affects people, they slow down since they fear that any action will cause more pain or worsen joint degeneration. But, immobility can speed up stiffness and muscle weakening. Joints are meant to be moved, and movement encourages better blood circulation, nourishes the cartilage, and lubricates the spaces with synovial fluid. Staying active at a low intensity increases circulation of this fluid, acting like oil in a machine to keep joints lubricated and reduce pain due to friction.
Physiotherapy is the key in this science-based treatment of arthritis. Under the guidance of prescribed exercises, customised rehabilitation protocols are designed for neighbouring muscles that stabilise the targeted joints. Strong muscles behave like shock absorbers, redistributing load and decreasing direct pressure on the joint surfaces. Not only does this decrease pain, but it also prevents further degeneration. Basic range-of-motion exercises, stretching, and resistance training with professional supervision can greatly improve flexibility and restore lost mobility. Physiotherapy also focusses on the correction of posture and gait, which is critical in avoiding uneven stress on weight-bearing joints like the hips and knees.
Exercise is a holistic adjunct to medical treatment of arthritis. With controlled breathing, mindfulness, and gentle stretching, yoga provides both physical and psychological relief. Yoga also tones the muscles.
Low-impact exercises like swimming, cycling, and fast walking are equally essential for arthritis care. Therapies like hydrotherapy, for example, enable patients to exercise freely with little strain since water buoyancy carries body weight, lessening joint pressure.
Cycling also encourages the smooth movement of joints and builds leg muscle without the jarring impact of running. Even ordinary daily walks can preserve bone density, enhance circulation, and ward off stiffness if done on a routine basis and at a leisurely pace.
Gentle and regular exercise keeps the joints young by maintaining their health and avoiding further harm. Under the direction of physiotherapists and by incorporating yoga and low-impact exercises into daily life, patients suffering from arthritis can regain mobility. Ultimately, movement is medicine for arthritic joints. It transforms pain into possibility, stiffness into strength, and immobility into motion. By doing gentle exercise as part of daily life, people living with arthritis can improve their condition.
by Dr S Sundar, tumour, joint replacement and pelvic acetabular surgeon, VS Hospitals, Chennai.