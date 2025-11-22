Movement Is Medicine: How Gentle Exercise Keeps Arthritic Joints Young

Arthritis, which is the wear and tear of the joints, is a condition that affects millions, especially the elderly. Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling are the typical signs of this condition, and it slowly affects daily activities. However, within this chronic condition lies an often-overlooked treatment approach focussed on movement. Contemporary medicine highlights that habitual, gentle exercise is not only a lifestyle for people with arthritis but a natural therapy. It supports the idea of ‘movement as medicine’, which notes that joints should be active.

When arthritis affects people, they slow down since they fear that any action will cause more pain or worsen joint degeneration. But, immobility can speed up stiffness and muscle weakening. Joints are meant to be moved, and movement encourages better blood circulation, nourishes the cartilage, and lubricates the spaces with synovial fluid. Staying active at a low intensity increases circulation of this fluid, acting like oil in a machine to keep joints lubricated and reduce pain due to friction.