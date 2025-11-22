MTC launches drive to promote bus use in Chennai

CHENNAI: The MTC on Friday launched ‘Bus First’, an initiative aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of public transport by giving priority to buses in city.

The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at Anna Square in the presence of Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, Transport Secretary Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, MTC MD T Prabhushankar and officials.

The initiative is being supported by the GCC, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, and ITDP India.

According to Prabhushankar, the initiative seeks to establish buses as the backbone of urban mobility, promote greater respect for public transport among all road users, and ensure buses receive priority on the roads. The goal is to reduce delays caused by traffic congestion and encourage more people to use public transport by improving its reliability.

MTC buses remain the lifeline of Chennai’s transport system, carrying around 35 lakh passengers daily.