Sanitation workers fasting in Chennai say no representatives has come for talks

CHENNAI: The indefinite hunger strike by four sanitary workers entered its fifth day on Friday, with the protesters again demanding the direct intervention of CM MK Stalin to ensure their reinstatement of jobs directly under the GCC.

Despite their fast continuing since November 17, the workers allege no representative from the government or the civic body has met them or their association for talks.

Geetha J (39), one of the protesters, said they have begun experiencing frequent giddiness but have refused the tablets suggested by doctors. “All we want is someone from the government to come and address our demands.

Without jobs, we have no money, and our children are going hungry. We have worked with the GCC for 10-15 years. How can they just ignore us like this?” she said.