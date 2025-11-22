Six-member gang hacks youth to death near Mandaveli railway station

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old was hacked to death at Mandaveli near Mylapore on Thursday morning, causing panic among residents and passers-by. Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder.

According to the Abhiramapuram police, the deceased, Mauli, was living in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board quarters on Subbarayan Street.

He had more than four cases pending against him. Around 11 am, Mauli was walking near the Mandaveli railway station when a group of six men on two motorcycles intercepted him, and attacked him with knives, the police said. Mauli attempted to escape, running down the street, but the gang chased him and continued striking him until he collapsed. The gang then fled.

The police reached the spot and shifted the severely injured Mauli to Royapettah Government Hospital. Despite intensive treatment, he died on Thursday.

A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to trace the attackers. On Friday evening, the police nabbed Gautham (19) and Vijayakumar (21), two history sheeters, and Nirajan (19).

A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the motives is suspected to be an alleged relationship between Ranjith and the elder sister of one the accused men. Further probe is under way.