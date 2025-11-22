Six-member gang hacks youth to death near Mandaveli railway station

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old was hacked to death at Mandaveli near Mylapore on Thursday morning, causing panic among residents and passers-by. Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder.
According to the Abhiramapuram police, the deceased, Mauli, was living in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board quarters on Subbarayan Street.
He had more than four cases pending against him. Around 11 am, Mauli was walking near the Mandaveli railway station when a group of six men on two motorcycles intercepted him, and attacked him with knives, the police said. Mauli attempted to escape, running down the street, but the gang chased him and continued striking him until he collapsed. The gang then fled.
The police reached the spot and shifted the severely injured Mauli to Royapettah Government Hospital. Despite intensive treatment, he died on Thursday.
A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to trace the attackers. On Friday evening, the police nabbed Gautham (19) and Vijayakumar (21), two history sheeters, and Nirajan (19).
A preliminary investigation revealed that one of the motives is suspected to be an alleged relationship between Ranjith and the elder sister of one the accused men. Further probe is under way.
Four arrested for murdering youth
Chennai: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ranjith (24) near Minjur, after his body was found in a bushy patch near a private company at Thottakkadu on Thursday.
According to the Minjur police, the arrested men are Vishal (23), a history-sheeter; Naveen Raj (27); Vignesh (18); and Dinesh (29). Police said one of them is the cousin of the young woman linked to the case, while the others are from her native.
Ranjith, who worked at the port on contract, lived in the same area. He had also been visiting the Minjur police station regularly to sign in as part of bail conditions in an earlier case. Investigators said the killing stemmed from a personal dispute.
Ranjith had reportedly been in a relationship with a young woman but refused to marry her. The woman later died by suicide, following which her brother and associates allegedly murdered Ranjith in retaliation. Police are investigating whether any other motives were involved.