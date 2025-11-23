Light to moderate rain may lash Chennai today

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) said a low-pressure area has formed over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining south Andaman sea on Saturday morning and it is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and strengthen further over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

A separate upper-air circulation also persists over the Comorin area and the southeast Arabian Sea. Under the influence of these systems, Chennai is likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts till Tuesday.

A similar forecast has been issued for Tenkas i , Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal on Sunday and Monday. Madurai, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rain only on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31-32°C and the minimum around 25°C. Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.2°C in the state, while Karur Paramathi logged the lowest minimum temperature of 19°C in the plains.