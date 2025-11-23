Sanitary workers claim corporation planning to privatise waste management in two more zones

Addressing a press conference, Bharathi said although the corporation had earlier assured workers that Anna Nagar and Tondiarpet zones would not be privatised until the 2026 Assembly election, further progress in the tender process has created concern for more than 3,000 sanitary workers employed in these zones.

He pointed out the demands of the protesting workers who had worked in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar remained unresolved even after 114 days of protest, and despite four workers being on an indefinite hunger strike for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday following High Court approval on November 14.

On Saturday, a few workers from Ambattur zone also expressed solidarity with the protesting sanitary workers by refusing to eat the breakfast provided under the free one-meal-a-day scheme, Bharathi said. Protesting workers from the Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones were also present at the press conference.