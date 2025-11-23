Structure collapses, two workers killed near Neelankarai

CHENNAI: Two migrant workers from Odisha fell to death when a structure they were dismantling at an old granite company collapsed at Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the workers — identified as M Babu Malik (32) and B Sasikanth Malik (42) — were part of a team engaged in removing metal sheets from the roof and iron support structures at a building in the site.

According to police sources, Babu and Sasikanth were positioned on the elevated portion of the structure, causing them to lose balance and fall during the collapse.

Babu suffered severe head injury, while Sasikanth sustained multiple injuries. Co-workers rushed them to Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Senior police officials said a case has been registered to identify the cause of the collapse and to find if there was negligence on anyone’s part.